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[Apr 19, 2015] The FLAT TRUTH of the NEW MOON Globe Earth Model ERROR
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56 views • January 08, 2021
This is the fixed version. Enjoy
The search for truth continues. Please refrain from any negativity. If I am wrong about something simply tell me. I will not apologize for asking questions that must be asked.
The wikipedia page for the Azimuthal Equidistant Projection
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Azimuthal_equidistant_projection
The map site where you can switch between the globe view "O" and the flat earth model map the Azimuth Equidistant "AE" There are other map types as well. Cool Site.
http://earth.nullschool.net/
What is the truth of the world we live? Why are the things we are told so different than what we see? This video shows an interesting point when we look at the monthly cycle of the moon. Why is it that when there is a new moon that we cannot see this dark spot in the day sky? There are so many more questions like....
Why do the jet streams not make sense on a globe?
Why does the idea of living on a globe make no sense?
Why can't I go to the South Pole?
Why can't I go to the North Pole?
Why does no one own Antarctica?
How could we lose MH370?
What has NASA spent a trillion dollars on?
Why do the numbers seem made up for the globe model?
Why is there no 360 degree shot from space or even 180 degrees?
Why is there a live satellite facing the sun 24/7 365 days a year but not Earth?
Check the info found at this wikipedia... does this seem like proof of a spherical earth to you? Read the ten reasons the earth is a sphere.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spherical_Earth
�Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
�Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
�Venmo: @jeranism
�Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
▶TUMBLR: http://jeranism.tumblr.com/
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
The search for truth continues. Please refrain from any negativity. If I am wrong about something simply tell me. I will not apologize for asking questions that must be asked.
The wikipedia page for the Azimuthal Equidistant Projection
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Azimuthal_equidistant_projection
The map site where you can switch between the globe view "O" and the flat earth model map the Azimuth Equidistant "AE" There are other map types as well. Cool Site.
http://earth.nullschool.net/
What is the truth of the world we live? Why are the things we are told so different than what we see? This video shows an interesting point when we look at the monthly cycle of the moon. Why is it that when there is a new moon that we cannot see this dark spot in the day sky? There are so many more questions like....
Why do the jet streams not make sense on a globe?
Why does the idea of living on a globe make no sense?
Why can't I go to the South Pole?
Why can't I go to the North Pole?
Why does no one own Antarctica?
How could we lose MH370?
What has NASA spent a trillion dollars on?
Why do the numbers seem made up for the globe model?
Why is there no 360 degree shot from space or even 180 degrees?
Why is there a live satellite facing the sun 24/7 365 days a year but not Earth?
Check the info found at this wikipedia... does this seem like proof of a spherical earth to you? Read the ten reasons the earth is a sphere.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spherical_Earth
�Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
�Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
�Venmo: @jeranism
�Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
▶TUMBLR: http://jeranism.tumblr.com/
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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