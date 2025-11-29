Israeli occupation army executed two young men after abusing them in the city of Jenin, West Bank

Israeli occupation army executed two young men after abusing them on Jabal Abu Dhahir in the city of Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

Israel’s militarized “border police,” the Magav, known for torture and extrajudicial killings, was caught, on camera, executing two unarmed Palestinian men in the West Bank city of Jenin.



The IDF and Israeli police stated they were “investigating the incident,” but that the commanders on the ground stated that the murdered men had gone back inside their workshop “against police instructions,” which prompted the “police” to murder them to ensure their own safety.



The captured footage however shows the men moving slowly and carefully as instructed with no erratic behavior displayed by either the men or the police, indicating that they were told to face towards the workshop, after which the Israeli “police” calmly executed them.

