BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli occupation army executed two young men after abusing them in the city of Jenin, West Bank
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10136 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
99 views • 1 day ago

 Israeli occupation army executed two young men after abusing them on Jabal Abu Dhahir in the city of Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

Israel’s militarized “border police,” the Magav, known for torture and extrajudicial killings, was caught, on camera, executing two unarmed Palestinian men in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The IDF and Israeli police stated they were “investigating the incident,” but that the commanders on the ground stated that the murdered men had gone back inside their workshop “against police instructions,” which prompted the “police” to murder them to ensure their own safety.

The captured footage however shows the men moving slowly and carefully as instructed with no erratic behavior displayed by either the men or the police, indicating that they were told to face towards the workshop, after which the Israeli “police” calmly executed them.

Source @America First

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
war crimeswest bankiof
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy