Mastering Financial Security: Navigating Bank Closures, and Precious Metals Allocation

Join Eric Griffin, president of ITM Trading, and Lynnette Zang, chief market analyst, in this insightful Wednesday Q&A session. They address viewer questions on keeping money in banks, concerns about bank closures, and the safest ways to store and protect precious metals. Learn about the recommended percentage of wealth in precious metals, insights on buying gold and silver in the current economic landscape, and strategies for safeguarding your wealth. Gain valuable knowledge to navigate the uncertainties ahead! 💼🔒





📖 CHAPTERS:





0:00 I do not want to keep my money in the bank because I worry about bank closures. If I don't want to keep our money in the banks, how do I pay my bills, write checks, etc.?





2:02 During the balance, all my paycheck will be going to the bank. I'm afraid that my money night might not be able to be withdrawn for paying monthly bills. Should I be worrying about this?





5:35 What are the safest ways to store and protect precious metals?





9:15 My son is concerned about using his savings to buy gold, citing the spread involved in buying and selling. He's convinced he will lose more than if he leaves it in a money market. Can you explain with an example why this shouldn't be a concern?





15:24 I see on your disclaimer before your videos that ITM recommends 5 to 20% of your wealth in precious metals, and my current position is around 55%. But with the current economic landscape, I don't see use for saving cash. Do you feel that buying more gold and silver is a good choice? Even if I go over the recommended percentage?





For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.





