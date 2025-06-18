BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Pick the Right Church
dan8a2000
dan8a2000
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago

Are you searching for a church home but feeling overwhelmed by all the options? In this lesson, we’ll explore practical steps and biblical principles to help you choose the right church—one that honors God’s Word, fosters spiritual growth, and encourages authentic community. We’ll also uncover some common pitfalls to avoid, like churches overly focused on entertainment, prosperity, or tradition without transformation. Website: Timeisrunningoutthebook.com What We’ll Cover: How to discern a church’s core beliefs and values Why accountability, doctrine, and community matter more than convenience Signs that a church’s focus may be misplaced How worship style and teaching approach can shape your decision Real-life examples and scripture references to guide you Whether you’re new to Christianity or simply looking for a fresh start, this video will equip you with the tools and insights you need to find a church where you can thrive. Don’t settle for less than God’s best! Key Scriptures: Acts 2:42-47, 1 Timothy 3:14-15, Hebrews 10:24-25 Subscribe for more faith-based lessons on living a Christ-centered life, and be sure to like and comment below—what do you value most in a church? #ChoosingAChurch #FindAChurch #ChurchCommunity #Faith #ChristianLiving #Discipleship #BiblicalTeaching

Keywords
godchristjesusbible studytruthchurchworshipbible lessonfinding a good church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy