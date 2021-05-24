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From Nuremberg To California Why informed Consent Matters In The 21st Century
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90 views • May 24, 2021
NVIC co-founder and president Barbara Loe Fisher calls for rejection of utilitarianism as the foundation of public health laws and the embracing of a more compassionate ethic based on respect for autonomy and informed consent.
A powerful defense of freedom of thought, speech, conscience and religious belief, Fisher provides a brief review and analysis of the history of philosophy and ideology that has impacted public health polices and vaccine laws in the U.S.
A powerful defense of freedom of thought, speech, conscience and religious belief, Fisher provides a brief review and analysis of the history of philosophy and ideology that has impacted public health polices and vaccine laws in the U.S.
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