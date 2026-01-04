BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 Turbo Cancers & Repurposed Drugs: Dr. William Makis Reveals Alarming Trends 🚨
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
713 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
88 views • 2 days ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gIYQCjB_NU

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Turbo Cancers And Repurposed Drugs - Dr. William Makis Interview


In this eye-opening interview, Dr. John Campbell hosts Dr. William Makis MD, a renowned Canadian radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher with over 100 peer-reviewed publications and expertise in targeted radionuclide therapy. Born in Czechoslovakia and fleeing communism, Dr. Makis shares his frontline observations from Alberta's cancer clinics.


Dr. Makis discusses the rise of "turbo cancers"—extremely aggressive, late-stage (3-4) malignancies in young people (20s-30s), resistant to chemo, radiation, and immunotherapy, often killing in months despite prior good prognoses. He notes explosions in breast, colon, lymphomas, brain cancers, and cholangiocarcinomas (typically elderly), without genetic markers like BRCA. Pathologists like Dr. Ryan Cole and Prof. Burkhart confirm this new pathophysiology, yet mainstream oncology denies it, lowering screening ages instead (e.g., mammograms from 50 to 40).

Keywords
cancer curealternative cancer treatmentdr john campbelldr william makisturbo cancerfenbendazole cancerivermectin cancerdr william makis cancerdr john campbell cancerturbo cancers and repurposed drugs dr william makis reveals alarming trendsturbo cancer dr william makisanti cancer medicationrepurposed drugs for cancer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New study champions kiwifruit as superior, natural relief for chronic constipation

New study champions kiwifruit as superior, natural relief for chronic constipation

Ava Grace
A botanical boost: New serum harnesses tropical plant to accelerate hair growth

A botanical boost: New serum harnesses tropical plant to accelerate hair growth

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Absolute Healing&#8221; on BrightU: The real science behind vaccines and how to overcome vaccine-related injuries

“Absolute Healing” on BrightU: The real science behind vaccines and how to overcome vaccine-related injuries

Jacob Thomas
Released journals show transgender Covenant shooter spared Black school, targeted White Christians

Released journals show transgender Covenant shooter spared Black school, targeted White Christians

Cassie B.
Systematic review reveals ginger fights obesity by rebalancing gut bacteria, reducing inflammation

Systematic review reveals ginger fights obesity by rebalancing gut bacteria, reducing inflammation

Cassie B.
U.S. measles cases top 2,000 in 2025, highest total in more than three decades

U.S. measles cases top 2,000 in 2025, highest total in more than three decades

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy