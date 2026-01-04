🚨 Turbo Cancers & Repurposed Drugs: Dr. William Makis Reveals Alarming Trends 🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com
Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gIYQCjB_NU
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com
Turbo Cancers And Repurposed Drugs - Dr. William Makis Interview
In this eye-opening interview, Dr. John Campbell hosts Dr. William Makis MD, a renowned Canadian radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher with over 100 peer-reviewed publications and expertise in targeted radionuclide therapy. Born in Czechoslovakia and fleeing communism, Dr. Makis shares his frontline observations from Alberta's cancer clinics.
Dr. Makis discusses the rise of "turbo cancers"—extremely aggressive, late-stage (3-4) malignancies in young people (20s-30s), resistant to chemo, radiation, and immunotherapy, often killing in months despite prior good prognoses. He notes explosions in breast, colon, lymphomas, brain cancers, and cholangiocarcinomas (typically elderly), without genetic markers like BRCA. Pathologists like Dr. Ryan Cole and Prof. Burkhart confirm this new pathophysiology, yet mainstream oncology denies it, lowering screening ages instead (e.g., mammograms from 50 to 40).