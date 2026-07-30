pt. 4 TimeLine #3 is the Tartarian one: A bigger question/solution than you want as Disclosure?

Watch this at a faster speed setting if you want.

Why do Tartaria videos [a TimeLine #3 possibility] get wide coverage on YouT? Is it because ThePowersThatBe/Cabal know the pushing of psychological effect-programs may overwhelm the population into not doing anything to fix This MESS the ELITE have given us in THEIR TimeLine #1. Rub it in our faces: "Well, if 13 Centralized Banking Families are so powerful to have altered/erased a world-wide Tartartian History, then there is nothing we can do for ourselves but seek/fill-out applications/licenses as constituents to pay-off THEIR debts as slaves to THEM who are only sometimes nice to us by convincing us We-are-Free! ..With a 250th Year Anniversary! We certainly don't want to follow truth Patriots who claim we can have a World TimeLine #2 that follows Universal Law/Source=Natural Law & charges Epstein's FRIENDS with treason."

Many of my videos here need to be put out on the Emergency Broadcasting System (EBS) to educate the public & wake them up from The ELITE's dumbing-down programming. Why destroy a civilization, just to please "13 Families" who have been parasitic identity thieves for Ages? These 13 Families determined everything to be commercial; no more public lands. THEIR claim extends back to the British East India Trading which was the 1st corporation. Thus today, THEIR mercenaries charge everyone as a commercial "DRIVER." All De facto Judges today are merely ruling over MariTime Admiralty commercial [for profit] Courts whose sole purpose is to extract fines & enforce UCC compliance.

The biggest problem today is that most are now mercenaries enforcing the trading in worthless FRNotes/IOU debt certificates. This is The War - parasites vs. the few remaining self-responsible producers who are the only ones who can be sovereign Nationals.

We should return to Universal Law, thrive again, & get back to our allotted full 5-dimensions, Full Disclosure, & Ascension; so we don't have to face continual re-incarnation & forgetfulness. If I were new to this Planet (extraterrestrial), I would consider "The 13 Families" + Zionists as gods, due to the general population allowing THEM to enslave 99%! Incorporation means it is private[ly owned & controlled]. Unincorporated is public. The ELITE/Cabal want to confuse identities. That is THEIR longTime-TimeLine game plan THEY have always used=identity thieves. It dates back in history to the Time THEY got extremely wealthy by traveling with the Silk Road caravans, gaining the confidence over a week & learning all THEY could, then murdering all from the original Caravan during the night & selling their goods when THEY arrived at the markets! THEIR plan is a lot more complicated now, especially when it comes to fraudulent tokens of exchange which THEY rent out to traders as privately owned IOU debt script with interest attached. The FED Notes are worthless, so the US Military & police forces are used to enforce compliance.

The 2 things I couldn't recall when recording this video were: Devils Tower in Wyoming was in the movie 'Close Encounter of the 3rd Kind.' Some Tartarian followers say Devils Tower is the result of a Great Tree being cut down... This is B.S. to tarnish the image of other TimeLine #3 substantial tales of Tartaria!

This one is the best with words: The Tartarian Banking Systems — Taken Over By The Rothschild Bloodline https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtQ1w_ASwDY

The 13 Families Who Stole America's Ancient Food Forests: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnMQuB0gA4U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWb5c0n0Vho

Don't miss this one: https://benjaminfulford.net/beyond-blue-beam-121/

5942. International Public Notice: Outlawing & De-Legalizing War for Profit: http://annavonreitz.com/outlawingwarforprofit.pdf

Nathan Stubblefield: https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED123683.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mufWWnDJtW4

The Night They Wiped Out The World's Free Energy Forever (I said exactly what this guy says here in my own video a few months ago: The Carrington Event may have overloaded that existing Earth-based energy grid. But a ReSet was already under way in 1859, so it may have been just the opposite!): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjXswYWI6Q4