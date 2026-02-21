POLICE ARE THE JUDGE, THE JURY, AND THE EXECUTIONERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You can try to disagree, but you'll have a hard time
The "Courts" including #SCOTUS, has made these criminals untouchable
At the very same time they turned YOU into a victim
Judges are certainly to blame, as are "Prosecutors" who never prosecute these badge wearing demons under TITLE 18 sections 241 & 242 as is required by Federal Law, when they act lawlessly
The entirety of our "system" is one of LAWLESSNESS
Just like is spoken of in the bible
It's time it stops
original video:
Sheriff's Dumb Answer That Was Actually Right