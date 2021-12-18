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Melbourne Australia Dec 17th Pro Vax Anti Fascist Anti Freedom Candy Cane Goofballs Rally
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210 views • December 18, 2021
Melbourne Australia Dec 17th Pro Vax Anti Fascist Anti Freedom Candy Cane Goofballs Rally
Australian Free Independent Press Network @australianfreeindependentpressnetwork
https://www.facebook.com/australianfreeindependentpressnetwork/videos/4726952937365020
Today AFIPN's Anthony Burge attended a Pro Vax, Anti-Fascist rally to try and ask some real questions to give them a chance to have their say. As a free press organisation we believed they deserved the chance to have their say. Instead we got intimidation tactics and silly games. Who want's a Candy Cane.
Australian Free Independent Press Network @australianfreeindependentpressnetwork
https://www.facebook.com/australianfreeindependentpressnetwork/videos/4726952937365020
Today AFIPN's Anthony Burge attended a Pro Vax, Anti-Fascist rally to try and ask some real questions to give them a chance to have their say. As a free press organisation we believed they deserved the chance to have their say. Instead we got intimidation tactics and silly games. Who want's a Candy Cane.
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