Breaking the Mold: A Stand Against Scientific Dogma Through Autonomous Thought, with Dr. Kevin Bass | Ep. 17

In this thought-provoking and candid episode, we speak with Dr. Kevin Bass. He recently completed his Ph.D. and is in his third year of Medical School. He has made waves with an article on reversing his views on the pandemic response and mandates. Dr. Bass has been a vocal advocate for evidence-based medicine and critical thinking throughout his career. In this episode, he shares his views on the current state of medical dogma and biases in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. We discuss the controversy surrounding mandates and explore the role of scientific evidence in informing public health policies. Dr. Bass shares his unique perspective on his personal and professional journey through the past few years and how this potentially shapes his future in medicine.Show more





The opinions expressed by our show guests who has made waves with an article on reversing his views on the pandemic response and mandates. Dr. Bass has been a vocal advocate for evidence-based medicine and critical thinking throughout his career. In this episode, he shares his views on the current state of medical dogma and biases in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. We discuss the controversy surrounding mandates and explore the role of scientific evidence in informing public health policies. Dr. Bass shares his unique perspective on his personal and professional journey through the past few years and how this potentially shapes his future in medicine.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots U.S.A. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





Kristen Meghan's Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan





Find more from Dr. Kevin Bass:





Websites:

https://kevinbass.substack.com/





Twitter:

https://twitter.com/kevinnbass





Join us for our inaugural national conference this year at the Boise Centre (East Building) in Boise, ID, Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3, 2023! This will be a two-day conference with a full lineup of excellent speakers each day from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., vendor booths, and a free screening of Steve Deace's movie "Nefarious" on Friday evening. Separately ticketed events include a book signing luncheon on Friday afternoon and a V.I.P. fundraiser dinner on Saturday evening. Visit www.wethepatriotsusa.org for speaker and ticket information. CHARLIE KIRK joins our National Conference and replaces Jame O'Keefe, who unfortunately can no longer attend.





Subscribe to the We The Patriots U.S.A. newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition; Health Status Should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html





Show less

CSID: 5a280bf7be1c512b









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co