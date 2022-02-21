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2/20/2022 Miles Guo: Upon taking office, Xi formed a political and military alliance with Putin. After that, the CCP signed huge contracts to purchase goods from Russia, with the trade volume between the two countries skyrocketing, and they have formed an all-weather strategic brotherhood partnership in the military