Anatomy of the Steal: The Four Phases of an Election Takeover (mirror)

In this special report: Former Michigan Senator Patrick Colbeck provides an overview of how the evidence indicates that the 2020 election was stolen in four phases:1) Preparation2) Main Attack3) Backup Attack4) DefenseMore information will be made available including links to specific evidence supporting assertions above in a documentary currently in production called "Was America Hijacked?". Once complete, this video will be made available for free to all seeking to view, download and share.VisitSource:Lets Fix StuffFor breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat