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J6 Political Protestors Still Rotting in Jail as New Video Emerges
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41 views • June 06, 2022
The Biden administration is holding dozens of American political prisoners in horrific conditions, many of them based on lies, and new video footage helps to prove that, says StopHate.com founder and leading January 6 expert David Sumrall in this interview with The New American magazine's Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman. Sumrall, who is now working as a private investigator on some of the cases, also showed that there was unprecedented police brutality by the federal Capitol Police. First, the Capitol Police let the protesters in, then they brutalized some of them. According to Sumrall, government intimidation of his employee caused him to quit even as his website went down.
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