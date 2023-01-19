Create New Account
TAPES: Mia Cathell Investigated A Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What She Discovered.
TAPES: Mia Cathell Investigated A Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What She Discovered.


A months-long Townhall investigation reveals disturbing new details about the affluent LGBTQ-activist couple accused of sodomizing their young adopted sons—now ages 9 and 11—and distributing "homemade" child pornography of the sexual abuse. Half a year after the shocking story made national news, Townhall is the only outlet following up on the criminal case in Georgia that has since seen zero headlines written about it. We've found that it's far, far worse than what was first reported.


🔗 Credit: Mia Cathell | ARTICLE:

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/miacathell/2023/01/17/zulock-case-pt-1-n2618219

ARTICLE:

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/miacathell/2022/08/22/gay-couple-sexual-abuse-adopted-boys-lgbtq-activists-n2611543

