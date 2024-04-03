Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥 Russian FAB-1500 Guided Bombs - shock and awe of 1.5-tons
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1017 Subscribers
224 views
Published Wednesday

💥 Russian FAB-1500 guided bombs have been making headlines the past few weeks as they became the bane of the Kiev regime forces in the Ukrainian conflict. 

Check out this video and see exactly how much shock and awe the 1.5-tonne glide bomb create.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket