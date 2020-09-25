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Chinese virologist reveals coronavirus cover up by CCP
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68 views • September 25, 2020
Valuetainment, September 23, 2020

Chinese whistleblower virologist, Li-Meng Yan, has a virtual sit down with Patrick Bet-David to talk about China's handling of the Coronavirus. Li-Meng Yan claims the virus was developed in a government laboratory in Wuhan with the knowledge of the Chinese government. For this reason Li-Meng Yan has come to the United States, where she claims she has received protection and support from the US government. Subscribe http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4

About the guest: Dr. Li-Meng Yan or Yan Limeng, is a Chinese virologist who claimed in January 2020 that the Chinese government and the World Health Organization knew about person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 earlier than it was reported. Academic profile: https://bit.ly/3hSmsqD

About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.

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To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
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