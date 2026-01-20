BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
ICE AGENTS ARE BEING ARRESTED IN MINNESOTA ⚫ THE UNITED SPOT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
108 views • 1 day ago

Have A Nice Day


https://gofund.me/e53f74570


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJx8GH5fwJo


https://www.aclu.org/press-releases/aclu-sues-federal-government-to-end-ice-cbps-practice-of-suspicionless-stops-warrantless-arrests-and-racial-profiling-of-minnesotans


https://foreignpolicy.com/events/fp-davos-2026/ai-for-all/


https://www.wnd.com/2026/01/as-scrutiny-tightens-immigration-abuse-doordash-seeks-immigration/


In the wake of numerous violent attacks on abortion clinics in the 1980s and 1990s, the U.S. Congress passed the Free Access to Clinic Entrances Act (“FACE Act,” “FACE,” or “the Act”) in 1994.[1] The FACE Act has dual aims: first, to criminally prosecute those who violently obstructed (or threatened to obstruct) access to reproductive health services facilities; and second, to create a private right of civil action for those harmed by such obstruction.


https://lawreview.colorado.edu/print/volume-95/facing-the-music-how-the-face-act-harms-rather-than-helps-the-post-dobbs-abortion-movement/


https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1994-06-07-mn-1392-story.html


https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2026/01/compassion_cannot_be_the_basis_of_immigration_policy.html


https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/2013283898935882195


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1866235474089717


here is a short , with a person from the group who disrupts the church service https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Tk3b6X7gncc


Will Don Lemon go to FEDERAL PRISON for Minnesota Church Protest?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_PHir5oUa0


https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2026/01/minnesota_doesn_t_set_america_s_immigration_policy.html


https://coachdavelive.tv/w/wDLGM12vyfGpeQCEfSQPfs

Keywords
iceminnesotathe united spotdon lemonhead lemonface violation
