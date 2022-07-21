7-21-2022 This is a pivotal time, how we deliver the message is important

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Episode 76
Something bothered me today, and I decided to record. I was on the fence on whether to publish this or not. Then I figured if it helps even just a handful of people it was worth it.
Follow Gregg Phillips' podcast here, 1st episode was today:
https://patriotgames.com/
Watch the SGT report interview I discussed here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArGhKJwZFjq1/
Watch the Bo Polny interview I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q79TX7AgNY4/