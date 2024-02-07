Changing Children's Lives for Eternity - Chuck Madden - Freedom Alive® Ep106

It's called the 4-14 window. That means most people embrace a relationship with Jesus Christ between the ages of 4 and 14. For over 80 years, God has been using Child Evangelism Fellowship to bring the love of Jesus to children around the world. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Florida's CEF State Director Chuck Madden shares how the after-school Good News Clubs and other ministries are helping to change the hearts and lives of children.

