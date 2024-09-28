⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation

(28 September 2024)

▫️Yesterday, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by long-range precision weaponry, Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile, and attack unmanned aerial vehicles at the AFU airfield infrastructure.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade, and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Volchanskye Khutora, Liptsy, and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 60 troops, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 44th, 67th mechanised brigades, 4th Tank Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk, Podvysokoye, Novoosinovo (Kharkov region), Makeyevka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 400 troops, seven pickup trucks, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, as well as two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, one 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 155-mm M198 howitzers, and three AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars. Three AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of formations of the 24th, 33rd, 54th, 72nd mechanised brigades, 10th, 128th mountain assault brigades of the AFU, 18th National Guard Brigade, and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Konstantinovka, Vysokoivanovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Druzhkovka, Kurakhovo, Grigorovka, and Chasov Yar (DPR).

Eight counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 93rd Mechanised Brigade, 81st Airmobile Brigade of the AFU, and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 725 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, three 152-mm D-20 guns, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. Four AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 47th, 53rd mechanised brigades, 68th Infantry Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade, 5th Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Gornyak, Dzerzhinsk, Kalinovo, Sukhaya Balka, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).



Seven counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 151st Mechanised Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, 2nd, 3rd, and 12th national guard brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 620 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.



▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 104th, and 118th territorial defence brigades near Dobrovolye, Rovnopol, and Zolotaya Niva (DPR).



Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 gun.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 35th Marine Brigade, 39th Coastal Defence Brigade, and 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kopani (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka (Kherson region), and Kherson.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, 10 motor vehicles, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. One AFU field ammunition depot was destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 131 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units shot down four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 43 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,331 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,447 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,345 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,655 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.







