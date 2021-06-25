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IT WAS ALL ORGANIZED TO HAPPEN - THEY DON'T WANT THIS OUT - (RFK EXPOSES THE CDC)
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320 views • June 25, 2021
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OnlyTruth4Me channel
please ignore the planet or globe imagery
NONE of the vaccines they have been giving people have EVER been tested for safety!
OnlyTruth4Me channel
please ignore the planet or globe imagery
NONE of the vaccines they have been giving people have EVER been tested for safety!
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