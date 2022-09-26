X22 Financial News Ep. 2883a - Trump Just Made Another Economic Prediction, Down She Goes

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2883a - Sept 25, 2022
Trump Just Made Another Economic Prediction, Down She GoesThe [WEF]/[CB] is now becoming obvious to the normies, the agenda is now right out in the open. The people see how the banking system will work against them when the people push against the [DS].Trump make another economic prediction.
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