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CHEMPLANE ITCH
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53 views • March 06, 2020
COMMERCIAL AND MILITARY CHEMPLANES ARE IN BED TOGETHER... SMH
After a day of substantial spraying, my mid and lower back always begins itching. I could be indoors and blindfolded and I can still tell if there has been any chemtrail activity that day.
The Southwest Airlines flight URL is https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n712sw/#faf1554
WHEN TOXIC GEOENGINEERING LAWSUITS ROLL IN, THEY CAN FOLLOW THIS STRATEGY
On a personal note, whenever the local chemtrail spraying ceases, that constant itch on my upper back also ceases within approximately two weeks. I just realized that when I recalled that there has been little if any spraying here for at least that long. Geoengineering lawsuit damages will hugely dwarf this one against Johnson & Johnson. See "SKY PERPS HAVE BEEN PUT ON NOTICE" https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2074298336230508/
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1370 WAS SPRAYING MY NEIGHBORS AGAIN
Before completing its Oakland to Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix flight, this Southwest Airlines jet was one of several commercial airlines to whiteout our sky on September 26, 2016 with a toxic brew that caused annoying itching on my back. Has Southwest Airlines also assaulted your airspace with a sky full of aerosolized nanoparticulates? California is literally and figuratively on the front lines of the weather wars. (Note: this post will be reposted on Southwest Airlines FB page) Download the full 3363 x 3701 pixel image from https://moviemodule.com/jpeg/chemtrails/SouthwestAirline1370.jpg
After a day of substantial spraying, my mid and lower back always begins itching. I could be indoors and blindfolded and I can still tell if there has been any chemtrail activity that day.
The Southwest Airlines flight URL is https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n712sw/#faf1554
WHEN TOXIC GEOENGINEERING LAWSUITS ROLL IN, THEY CAN FOLLOW THIS STRATEGY
On a personal note, whenever the local chemtrail spraying ceases, that constant itch on my upper back also ceases within approximately two weeks. I just realized that when I recalled that there has been little if any spraying here for at least that long. Geoengineering lawsuit damages will hugely dwarf this one against Johnson & Johnson. See "SKY PERPS HAVE BEEN PUT ON NOTICE" https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2074298336230508/
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1370 WAS SPRAYING MY NEIGHBORS AGAIN
Before completing its Oakland to Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix flight, this Southwest Airlines jet was one of several commercial airlines to whiteout our sky on September 26, 2016 with a toxic brew that caused annoying itching on my back. Has Southwest Airlines also assaulted your airspace with a sky full of aerosolized nanoparticulates? California is literally and figuratively on the front lines of the weather wars. (Note: this post will be reposted on Southwest Airlines FB page) Download the full 3363 x 3701 pixel image from https://moviemodule.com/jpeg/chemtrails/SouthwestAirline1370.jpg
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