Tony: The SUFFERING souls in Hell are now TORMENTING deep state nancy pelosi
176 views
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 15 hours ago |

News sites RECENTLY broke the story: Nancy Pelosi reportedly summons priests to exorcise home of evil spirits

Facts: Indeed nancy pelosi had priests come to her home and try to exorcise it, after her husband was attacked by a man wielding a hammer. In reality, the pelosis are Cursed, and are being DEVOURED by Curses and TORMENTED by the souls in Hell 2.0. The HAUNTINGS will CONTINUE to get worse over time. The entire deep state organization is being Tormented and HAUNTED by the souls in Hell 2.0 - and they CANNOT escape their Wrath. The deep state players ARE "the walking dead", and they will be PICKED-off by the Holy Angels in ways they CANNOT see coming.

Thumbnail text: Pelosi home is SO filled with HELL!... they HAD to call the EXORCIST!

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
testimonydeep statenancy pelosihauntingexorcismexorcisthammerpaul pelosithe two witnessestormentedtestimonyofthetwowitnessessouls in hell

