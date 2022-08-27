Super Villains And Social Decay, The Empire Is Collapsing

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First, choose your own gender. Then, go to a government indoctrination camp. Eat bugs. Find a safe 9-5 job. Pay taxes. Get in debt. Pay off debt. Vacation for 2 weeks a year. Be happy. Die.
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: The Survival Podcast: https://twitter.com/TheSurvivalPodc/status/156060610834724454
Controlled Demolition of the American Empire:
https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Along with forgiving student loan debt, Biden extends pause. When will payments start again?: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/along-with-forgiving-student-loan-debt-biden-extends-pause-when-will-payments-start-again/ar-AA116CPw
Forgiving $10,000 in student debt could cost the U.S. $300 billion: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/student-loan-forgiveness-10000-cost/
Biden announces a nearly $3 billion package of arms and equipment for Ukraine:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/24/world/europe/biden-ukraine-aid.html
"I've saved all my money. [My daughter] doesn't have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?" Elizabeth Warren: "Of course not." “I worked a double shift…you’re laughing at me…we did the right thing and we get screwed.” https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1562456098136735744
REPORTER: "Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?" BIDEN: "Is it fair to people, who in fact, do not own multi-billion dollar...https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1562524644170575874?t=WXHod-zNVYMg3VCZPB73fg&s=19
"Who is paying for this?!": Karine Jean-Pierre has absolutely no answer for WHO will pay for Biden's student loan bailout: https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1562542217884946432
High school in 1962. No internet, no seed oils, no processed foods: https://twitter.com/_evelynrae/status/1553499740007833602
An 80-year-old woman was banned for life by the YMCA because she objected to a male staff member watching while small children changed in the locker room. She was assaulted during her speech and the cops refused to help her: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27474
Clay County District Schools secretly "transitioned" a 12-year-old girl without the family's knowledge and "affirmed" a male name and pronouns, which contributed to her attempted suicide in a school bathroom: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27476
It's not just a dark winter now, but 10 of them! https://finance.yahoo.com/news/europe-faces-10-difficult-winters-142622803.html
Macron announces it is the "End of Abundance" https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1562485186193145861
Totalitarianism always destroys itself: https://twitter.com/JamieSale/status/1562202556432273408