Greg Reese: A history of the Democrat party’s Mission to Destroy America

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Store https://www.infowarsstore.com/ DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS KKK & IN 1945 OPERATION PAPER CLIP Start CIA THEY RIG 1948 ELECTION ALSO ONE IN 1960, SOLE 5 STATE FROM TRUMP IN 2016 AND SOLE ELECTION IN 2020. HOW THEY DID IT THROUGH Telemarket and later got Jobs in the Government They Murder JFK RFK MLK also Join Stalin Communist in 1951