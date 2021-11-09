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Donald Trump Wins Republican Nomination! Cruz and Kasich Drop Out!
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40 views • November 09, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3281/donald-trump-wins-ted-cruz-and-john-kasich-drop-out
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3281-donald-trump-wins-ted-cruz-and-john-kasich-drop-out
After Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in Indiana - Senator Ted Cruz and Gov. John Kasich have dropped out of the primary race – leaving Trump as the presumptive Republican Presidential nominee.
Stefan Molyneux and the Freedomain Radio team discuss the terrible week that Ted Cruz had prior to Indiana, John Kasich’s odd press conference choices, how many in both the mainstream and alternative media have destroyed their credibility, how Trump will do against Hillary Clinton in the general election and how we knew this would be the ultimate result back in August 2015.
An Honest Conversation About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnK9a79LOrk
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3281-donald-trump-wins-ted-cruz-and-john-kasich-drop-out
After Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in Indiana - Senator Ted Cruz and Gov. John Kasich have dropped out of the primary race – leaving Trump as the presumptive Republican Presidential nominee.
Stefan Molyneux and the Freedomain Radio team discuss the terrible week that Ted Cruz had prior to Indiana, John Kasich’s odd press conference choices, how many in both the mainstream and alternative media have destroyed their credibility, how Trump will do against Hillary Clinton in the general election and how we knew this would be the ultimate result back in August 2015.
An Honest Conversation About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnK9a79LOrk
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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