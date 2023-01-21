SHOCKING: BRAZIL FORCE VACCINATES PROTESTERS! - New Tyrannical Government Forces People Into Gulags!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest shocking news out of Brazil as the new criminal government run by Lula da Silva rounds up opposition, imprisons them in gulags where some are dying and force vaccinates them with covid shots as well as medicates them with pharmaceutical drugs.

This latest news is absolutely shocking and shows a massive turn in the tide of politics in Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro famously did not get the covid injection and was forced to eat pizza on a curb in New York City during a diplomatic visit in 2021. The former president who was overthrown due to a fraudulent election and was forced to flee to Florida was extremely anti-lockdown while convicted criminal and World Economic Forum goon Lula da Silva was released from prison to run against Bolsonaro and steal the election.

As millions protested and saw their banks shut down with help from the leftist Supreme Court, the military at one point voiced total support for Bolsonaro over Lula da Silva. Today, this is yet to be seen as political opponents of Lula are locked up indefinitely and injected with covid shots.

Several protesters have died while detained and stop and frisk is becoming noticeably more prevalent in the streets of major cities throughout Brazil.





