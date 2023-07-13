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Dr. Jason Dean | BraveTV STREAM - June 1, 2023 - CONGRESS CAVES TO THE FED, MCCARTHY SELLS OUT AMERICA WITH SCHUMER — PRIDE MONTH BEGINS - THE OVERT AGENDA TO GROOM YOUR CHILDREN!
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9 views • July 13, 2023

Congress has decided to cave to the puppet masters and the Federal Reserve and approved Infinite Spending. How will America survive?
Pride month begins….a giant month of rainbow vomit.
 Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/ 
To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean/
Survival is a necessity at www.SurvivalDispatch.com
To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.
FOLLOW AND WATCH:
Website: www.bravetv.com Telegram: https://t.me/BraveTVChannel Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@drjasondean Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BraveTV Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/d907960b-3422-4605-bca9-43818297cf1f YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZmEvaO56EmlcUWU5Jzjtug Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/drjasondean Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BraveTV1776 Twitter: https://twitter.com/BraveTVDoc Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjasondean/  I'm Dr. Jason Dean, a proud American, Husband, Dad, Doctor and Creator of BraveTV and Palmer Natural Health; these are five simple words that describe me in totality.
I am a serial entrepreneur and a professional speaker worldwide. Through the online platforms, I get to help thousands and thousands of people all over the globe.
I have been featured on Clay Clark & General Michael Flynn's ReAwaken American Tour with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Kash Patel, The Flyover Conservatives, Mike Lindell and many more.
I have also been featured on OAN, One America News Network, Alex Jones Info Wars, The John Birch Society New American, The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson, Frank Speech, Dan Ball and many more!
I have interviewed Great Americans like Ted Nugent, Kash Patel, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Patel Patriot, Dr. Eric Nepute, Dr. Judy Mikovits and many more.
Since I graduated, my motto has been – Save people, Save America. Every day I thrive to save people and empower them so they can create a domino effect on others. Every Doctor tries to help as many people as possible and wants to reach the masses, but that is sometimes impossible or not physically feasible. But if knowledge is given to one, and that one passes it on to another, imagine the number of people we can reach.
I was exposed to different healthcare in lifestyle, diet, nutrition, supplements, and chiropractic. This lifestyle believed in whole foods instead of relying on pharmaceutical medication. I truly believe my wife and natural health care saved my life.
My life path took me from being broke to being a happy husband, loving father, successful Doctor, and entrepreneur. Each day I live my life purposefully with a passion, which is what I wish to bring to you.

Dr. Jason Dean  Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]

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