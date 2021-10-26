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NYC Oct25th Freedom Rally Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Protest March Across Brooklyn Bridge
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40 views • October 26, 2021
NYC Oct25th Freedom Rally Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Protest March Across Brooklyn Bridge
FNTV - FreedomNewsTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aZMKo8DTz4
Fox5
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&;v=255122326628476
CBS New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWBcE1PHSy0
Right Side Broadcasting
https://www.facebook.com/rsbnetwork/videos/855717028455777
FNTV - FreedomNewsTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aZMKo8DTz4
Fox5
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&;v=255122326628476
CBS New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWBcE1PHSy0
Right Side Broadcasting
https://www.facebook.com/rsbnetwork/videos/855717028455777
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