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Welcome to the Gates of Hell, Guarded By A Three-headed Sociopathic Mass Murdering Megalomaniac
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135 views • September 01, 2021
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Intro vid: Rant Goes Metal!
https://twitter.com/BNBeliever/status/1431802134090199040
Trump and Dr. Fauci Met With Robert Kennedy Jr. About Vaccines: 12 minute Theo Von video interview with Robert Kennedy Jr.RFK, Jr.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3HusehOm7c
Here We Go: Biden and Fauci Discuss Requiring Covid Booster Shots Every 5 Months (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/go-biden-fauci-discuss-requiring-covid-booster-shots-every-5-months-video/
Anthony Fauci Backs Vaccine Mandates for School Children: 'We've Done This for Decades': https://www.newsweek.com/anthony-fauci-backs-vaccine-mandates-school-children-weve-done-this-decades-1624123
New Israeli Study Finds Fully Vaccinated People are at "Greater Risk of Hospitalization” and 13 TIMES MORE LIKELY to Catch Covid-19 Than Those Who Have Recovered and Have Natural Immunity: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/new-israeli-study-finds-fully-vaccinated-people-greater-risk-hospitalization-13-times-likely-catch-covid-19-recovered-natural-immunity/
Bill Gates has major shares in both Pfizer & BioNTech, and an FOI has revealed he is the primary funder of the MHRA: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/20/investigation-bill-gates-has-major-shares-in-both-pfizer-biontech-and-an-foi-has-revealed-he-is-the-primary-funder-of-the-mhra/
Japan Suspects Contaminant In Moderna Vaccines Is Metallic, 'Reacts To Magnets: 'https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/japan-withdraws-16-million-moderna-doses-over-contaminant-reacts-magnets
Australia shares low-dose ivermectin therapy protocol for COVID-19: https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2020-08-19/ivermectin-triple-therapy-protocol-for-covid-19-to-australian-gp
‘Satan works in mysterious ways’: Newscast on Australian TV interrupted by devil-worshipping ceremony (VIDEO): https://www.rt.com/news/532575-australia-satan-worship-tv/
Klaus Schwab's WEF Has Posted Its Latest Dream for Us All: VIDEO https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/8805
Happy Birthday US Fiat Dollar: Nixon's Greatest Crime: https://youtu.be/cJcLDmevvV8
Outro video: ARRR Wars Episode V: Revenge of the Klaus, Return of Super Arrrio Bros https://twitter.com/PontificatingB/status/1431703732903759872
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro vid: Rant Goes Metal!
https://twitter.com/BNBeliever/status/1431802134090199040
Trump and Dr. Fauci Met With Robert Kennedy Jr. About Vaccines: 12 minute Theo Von video interview with Robert Kennedy Jr.RFK, Jr.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3HusehOm7c
Here We Go: Biden and Fauci Discuss Requiring Covid Booster Shots Every 5 Months (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/go-biden-fauci-discuss-requiring-covid-booster-shots-every-5-months-video/
Anthony Fauci Backs Vaccine Mandates for School Children: 'We've Done This for Decades': https://www.newsweek.com/anthony-fauci-backs-vaccine-mandates-school-children-weve-done-this-decades-1624123
New Israeli Study Finds Fully Vaccinated People are at "Greater Risk of Hospitalization” and 13 TIMES MORE LIKELY to Catch Covid-19 Than Those Who Have Recovered and Have Natural Immunity: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/new-israeli-study-finds-fully-vaccinated-people-greater-risk-hospitalization-13-times-likely-catch-covid-19-recovered-natural-immunity/
Bill Gates has major shares in both Pfizer & BioNTech, and an FOI has revealed he is the primary funder of the MHRA: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/20/investigation-bill-gates-has-major-shares-in-both-pfizer-biontech-and-an-foi-has-revealed-he-is-the-primary-funder-of-the-mhra/
Japan Suspects Contaminant In Moderna Vaccines Is Metallic, 'Reacts To Magnets: 'https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/japan-withdraws-16-million-moderna-doses-over-contaminant-reacts-magnets
Australia shares low-dose ivermectin therapy protocol for COVID-19: https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2020-08-19/ivermectin-triple-therapy-protocol-for-covid-19-to-australian-gp
‘Satan works in mysterious ways’: Newscast on Australian TV interrupted by devil-worshipping ceremony (VIDEO): https://www.rt.com/news/532575-australia-satan-worship-tv/
Klaus Schwab's WEF Has Posted Its Latest Dream for Us All: VIDEO https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/8805
Happy Birthday US Fiat Dollar: Nixon's Greatest Crime: https://youtu.be/cJcLDmevvV8
Outro video: ARRR Wars Episode V: Revenge of the Klaus, Return of Super Arrrio Bros https://twitter.com/PontificatingB/status/1431703732903759872
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