Mission To Destroy America From Within: Whistleblower Pays Ultimate Price, Philip Haney w/ The Edge

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The Edge joins the program to discuss an incredible story of courage and bravery. This is the story about Philip Haney, a top counter terrorism expert who was an initial member of the newly formed National Security Agency in after 911. He pad the ultimate price as a whistleblower who blew the whistle on the most severe forms of corruption, treason, human and drug trafficking and ultimately the mission to destroy the United States. This is a must told story that ALL Americans need to hear. You can see more of Edge's work at https://www.h1vem1nd.com/