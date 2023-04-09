Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Vernon Coleman: All Covid Jab Deaths are Murder or Suicide (mirrored)
250 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 18 hours ago |

Mirrored from website vernoncoleman.org at:-

https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/all-covid-jab-deaths-are-murder-or-suicide

""It’s March 2023 and this is video number 326.

Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying. That’s the title of my book on vaccination which I wrote a dozen years ago and as far as I know no one has ever complained about the accuracy of the title. They’ve probably moaned about it. But they haven’t been able to disprove it because it’s right. ..."

Full transcript available at:-

https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/all-covid-jab-deaths-are-murder-or-suicide


Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket