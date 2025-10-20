No Kings? Then Why Are You Still Kneeling?

“No Kings.” Sounds rebellious, right?

But what if the people shouting it are still begging for rulers — just wearing different costumes?

In this episode of The Charismatic Rebel, I’m breaking down why democracy, monarchy, and every other “-archy” are all faces of the same beast: archon rule.

🔥 You’ll learn:

• Why “No Kings” should mean no rulers, period — not “better rulers.”

• The moral definition of slavery, and why government literally fits it.

• How “democracy” disguises domination through consent theater.

• What true freedom looks like when you stop outsourcing your conscience.

This isn’t a metaphor. This is Natural Law — the difference between moral and immoral rule, freedom and slavery.

⚡ If you believe in personal sovereignty, this video will either ignite you or offend you.

Either way, you’ll never hear the word “government” the same again.

