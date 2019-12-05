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Deep State: “Nothing To See Here…Move Along” – Pre-FISA Report PR Spin In Ultra High Gear -1696-9A
The Pete Santilli Show
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18 views • December 05, 2019
For three years the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN have sold the FBI claim that Professor Joseph Mifsud was a Russian operative passing information about Clinton’s emails to George Papadopoulos. That essential point underpins their defense of the predicate for the CIA and FBI to open the July 31st investigation of the Trump campaign. Again, for three years Joseph Mifsud was sold as a Russian operative; working on behalf of Russian interests. The problem the Washington Post, New York Times and CNN has is that we do not forget their claims. If Mifsud is not a Russian asset then the primary evidence sold by the FBI and their complicit media -to justify the FBI origination- was all a bunch of horse-pucky.


E-Militia Article: Deep State: “Nothing To See Here…Move Along” – Pre-FISA Report PR Spin In Ultra High Gear – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/R2Hh30pZhhN

B4IN Article: Deep State: "Nothing To See Here...Move Along" - Pre-FISA Report PR Spin In Ultra High Gear | Politics http://ow.ly/Pxko30pZimo


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