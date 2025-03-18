BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Virus Mania: The Truth About Infectious Diseases — GNM
Think True
Think True
38 views • 1 month ago

All medical theories, whether conventional or “alternative”, past or current, are based on the concept that diseases are “malfunctions” of the organism. Dr. Hamer’s discoveries show, however, that nothing in Nature is “diseased” but always biologically meaningful. According to the Five Biological Laws, diseases are not malignancies, as claimed by conventional medicine, but are instead age-old “Biological Special Programs of Nature” created for our survival. The Five Biological Laws are in perfect harmony with spiritual laws. Because of this truth, the Spanish call the New Medicine “La Medicina Sagrada”, the Sacred Medicine.” — https://learninggnm.com/SBS/documents/gnm_paradigm_opening_page.html

Keywords
toxinsdiseaseallopathyscamdemic
Chapters

00:08:37“Infectious Disease” - The Five Biological Laws - Is Cancer a Fungus?

00:37:05Embryology, the Foundation of GNM

00:52:40Pandemics and Epidemics - Do Viruses cause Diseases?

01:13:50AIDS and Hepatitis - SUPPORT SYSTEM instead of “Immune System”

01:42:10Test Methods, Vaccination-induced Distress

