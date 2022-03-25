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Dead Russian soldier - his phone is recovered by a neo-Nazi
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112 views • March 25, 2022
Telegram - INVACCINABLE. | ”Dead Russian soldier - his phone is recovered by a neo-Nazi who finds nothing to do but call the family of the deceased. And he insults her moreover.” | ”Soldat russe mort son téléphone récupère par un neonazi qui trouve rien d'autre a faire qu'appeller la famille du défunt vraiment des sous merde. Et il l’insulte de surcroît.”
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