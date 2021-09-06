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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 18) Who are the Signature Authority People to Audit the Trust? - Justice Anna Webinar
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1 view • September 06, 2021
One man has came forward and proved that has the knowledge to have the signature authority to audit trusts and banking system. But, he couldn't exercise his authority to bring relief to people, since the criminals brought him here and set him up as U.S. citizen, hence he lost his signature authority. Finally, this gentleman corrected his status and the Queen can't access the fund the way it was before. This correction has and will dry the fund across the public sector of municipal government, since the stream of the municipal government contractor is collapsing due to no more money funding their criminality. Afghanistan was a proof how the U.S contractor is loosing ground due no more money funding their endless wars. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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