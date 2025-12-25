BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MEDIUMSHIP – An Insulted Turkish Muslim Man Asking About the Traditional Prayer, Is the Only Way to God Through the Prophet? What Does God Feel About It? Morals vs Traditions, Principles In the Heart
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
98 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 2 days ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/x6oSagPG5AE

20250601 1100 DT Cirencester, UK


Cut:

03m57s - 40m32s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

*********************************


“A TRADITION DOESN’T GUARANTEE KNOWLEDGE.”

@ 08m43s


“GOD APPROVES OF THE MORALS BUT NOT NECESSARILY OF THE TRADITIONS.”

@ 10m53s


“FUNDAMENTALLY GOD IS INTERESTED IN CHANGING PEOPLE’S HEARTS.”

@ 20m20s

Keywords
prophet muhammadmediumshipsoul foodsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifedriven by truth not fearsoul awakeningi want to know everythingreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenetraditional prayergenerational traditions of faithreligions and traditionsask god directlymuslim faithspirits in afterlifemorals vs traditionsdirectly to godspiritual practice and prayerprinciples in hearth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
Assange&#8217;s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Assange’s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Willow Tohi
University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

Cassie B.
Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy