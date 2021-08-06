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Dr.SHIVA Slams Tucker, Trump - Exposes GOV'T, Big Tech Censorship in Landmark Lawsuit
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111 views • August 06, 2021
Dr.SHIVA Slams Tucker, Trump - Exposes GOV'T, Big Tech Censorship in Landmark Lawsuit
https://rumble.com/vkrskx-dr.shiva-slams-tucker-trump-exposes-govt-big-tech-censorship.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Dr. Shiva called out Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump, by name, but eluded to the root of the issues, illustrating the reality that figureheads in government are constantly discussing and polarizing issues, but never really presenting a physical or realistic solution.
https://rumble.com/vkrskx-dr.shiva-slams-tucker-trump-exposes-govt-big-tech-censorship.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Dr. Shiva called out Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump, by name, but eluded to the root of the issues, illustrating the reality that figureheads in government are constantly discussing and polarizing issues, but never really presenting a physical or realistic solution.
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