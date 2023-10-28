This sermon was preached at the 2023 Camp meeting at Morning
Star Bible Baptist Church in West Memphis, Arkansas, where Missionary
Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how so many are falling through the
cracks in churches, never coming to salvation.
He then points them to THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST as the way of
salvation.
