Falling Through The Cracks
Robertbreaker
This sermon was preached at the 2023 Camp meeting at Morning Star Bible Baptist Church in West Memphis, Arkansas, where Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how so many are falling through the cracks in churches, never coming to salvation.  He then points them to THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST as the way of salvation.

salvationfallingthroughcracks

