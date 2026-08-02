The group of thoughts - A call for participation

It’s that time again! We cordially invite you to the 24th round. It will take place on Friday, August 28, 2026, at exactly 7:00 p.m. We look forward to unleashing a new Meta Mirror together with you.





The process and procedure are the same as usual. If needed, details can be found at:

http://www.causa-nostra.com/Ausblick/Viribus%20unitis%20-%20Gralsrunde-15_a2002a03.htm





Please copy the following two complete URLs (one at a time) into your browser's address line and press RETURN. It can then be copied, listened or printed.





- - - 1 - - -

Please print the black Templar Sun as usual:

http://www.causa-nostra.com/User/Bild_Sonne.jpg





- - - 2 - - -

Please download the music with the poem, duration 5:54 min. incl. 30 sec. of silence.

http://www.causa-nostra.com/User/Musik_ModusCirculus.mp3





New participants please follow these initial rules!





Affirmation:

1. Cup is placed on the (printed) support of the 'Black Templar Sun'.

2. A small candle is placed in the cup and lit. (If possible, a bee wax candle)

3. Please perform the specified recorded music “ModusCirculus” exact at 7 pm.





Contemplation: (be calm)

4. Form brothers-sister chain - hands are connected and think about all the other participants everywhere.





5. Please look stiffly into the candle light, no word is spoken during the song and the pause and before the poem lectures, -let everything review again.

6. After the end of music the hands are separated again and the ritual is completed.





Causa Nostra