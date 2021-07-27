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Overcoming The Spirit of Fear - Rock Doc and Gabe: Episode 2
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Learn the symptoms of, and get deliverance, from the Spirit of Fear!
Prayer to combat the Spirit of Fear:
Heavenly Father, Holy Spirit in the Name Of Yeshua Jesus. We bind, rebuke, and renounce the Spirit of Fear.
We remove all authority, roots and strongholds of the Spirit of Fear in my life. We loose Love, Joy, Power and a Sound Mind. In the name of Yeshua Jesus, Amen
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-967127
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/therockdocandgabe
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/TheRockDoc
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@TheRockDoc:b
Dr. Beth Dupree's Site:
Organic, Water Soluble, Full Spectrum, Terpene Rich CBD Products for Pets and People.
Famous Elderberry Tinctures, Silvercide and much more:
https://myrockdoc.com/
Prayer to combat the Spirit of Fear:
Heavenly Father, Holy Spirit in the Name Of Yeshua Jesus. We bind, rebuke, and renounce the Spirit of Fear.
We remove all authority, roots and strongholds of the Spirit of Fear in my life. We loose Love, Joy, Power and a Sound Mind. In the name of Yeshua Jesus, Amen
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-967127
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/therockdocandgabe
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/TheRockDoc
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@TheRockDoc:b
Dr. Beth Dupree's Site:
Organic, Water Soluble, Full Spectrum, Terpene Rich CBD Products for Pets and People.
Famous Elderberry Tinctures, Silvercide and much more:
https://myrockdoc.com/
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