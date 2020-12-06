Balancing B/W Rights & Responsibility Vs Good & Bad

In Genesis God created everything needed for all living beings to live glorifying God. And said to the human that work and look after it. Rights to live is provided and take responsibility to maintain it. Do not balance between the Good and Bad. It was told that, do not eat the fruit of the knowledge of Good and Bad, because you will die. Hypocrisy is the outcome of the this fruit of the knowledge of Goo & Bad. It will always accompany with injustice and Biases. A leader in a group dynamics will crate rejected people due to hypocrisy, injustice and biases. Rejection without reconciliation will bring poverty, destitution, prostitution and establish a criminal group dynamics. Balancing between Rights and Responsibility will bring only good... Any rejection is reconciled with repentance, forgiveness and envelop of Love. Rejected people sustain the criminal world and rejected materials sustain dumping yards polluting the water, Wind, Soil, Space and Energy.... Segregation pf all remaining material at source will get raw material for Farmers and Factories, Love and forgiveness reconcile people to become inventors and innovators bringing glory to God