😢 Fatal Overdose Crisis: A Million Lives Lost 💔

πŸ€” Did you know? Since OxyContin's introduction, over 1 million lives have been claimed by narcotic overdoses. πŸ˜”

🀝 Let’s join with Susan Bartz Herrick a retired professor at UNC-Fayetteville, St. Andrews University, and Methodist University. She is also the author of Slow Dancing with the Devil Unveiling a sobering truth about narcotic overdoses. πŸ•΅οΈπŸ’Š

πŸŽ™οΈ https://bit.ly/3TzkUrR

πŸ‘© She explains that alone In 2023, we witnessed over 110,000 tragic deaths that's almost 300 lives lost every day. πŸ’”βœˆοΈ

😱 Can you imagine? It's like a full-capacity Boeing 727 crashing daily.

😒 From 4,000 deaths in 1999 to this heartbreaking reality, the statistics reveal a shocking 1200% increase in overdose deaths over the past 24 years. πŸ“

πŸ—£οΈ We must act now to combat this crisis and save lives. Join the movement to End The Crisis and protect our communities. πŸ’ͺ🚫

🎧 Click the link in our bio or description above to hear the full conversation✨ 🎬