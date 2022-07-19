Designed Collapse: Learn Why Farmers are Fighting Back Against the Climate Control Agenda

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Alex Jones breaks down why farmers around the globe are fighting back against the globalist Great Reset designed collapse.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/we-are-not-slaves-farmers-in-italy-spain-poland-join-dutch-protests/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dutch-farmers-rise-up-against-food-system-reset/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dutch-farmers-ignite-worldwide-anti-globalist-uprising/