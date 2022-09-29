Create New Account
Michael Flynn: 90% of Fed Agencies should be Disbanded. A Governor can Declare War!
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Michael Flynn says 90% of Fed agencies should be disbanded, and “States rights! Did you know that a Governor can declare war? And we’re going to probably see that.”

Campaign event for AZ Sect of State candidate Mark Finchem

dojfbi raidstates rightsgen michael flynnmark finchemjustice dept

