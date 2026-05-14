💥Hezbollah with another compilation of its FPV drone operators at work

💥🇮🇱 Hezbollah has released another compilation of its FPV drone operators at work.



Once again a Merkava tank is in the crosshairs, this is the 33rd Israeli tank hit by Lebanese fiber-optic drone strikes.

Adding, about a 'Financial Times' article:

Per FT reporting, Saudi Arabia has been floating the idea of a regional non-aggression pact between Middle East states and Iran, modeled on the 1975 Helsinki Accords that helped manage Cold War tensions in Europe.



Riyadh's concern is straightforward: once the US-Israeli war on Iran ends and American forces draw down, Gulf states could be left with a weakened but more hardline Tehran next door. The Helsinki model would offer Iran security guarantees against future attack while locking in regional stability.



The proposal is gaining traction. Multiple European capitals and EU institutions have backed the Saudi push, urging other Gulf states to sign on.

Adding, about X post tweet from Netanyahu:

Netanyahu is considering suing the New York Times for "defaming Israeli soldiers" -- soldiers whose abuse of Palestinian prisoners has been extensively documented by multiple news outlets and humanitarian organizations.

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2054911103692337300

