WHO'S CALLING THE SHOTS?

When the Devil disagrees with human events, he sets out to change them in a way that is contrary to the way God thinks and acts. When the Devil does not get his way, he attacks the person or persons standing in his way and sometimes kills them.

This is precisely what he did with Jesus, when he moved upon the Jewish leadership to demand His crucifixion. Conspiracy and murder are the distinguishing characteristics of the Devil and his followers throughout history. Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy were all American presidents in different centuries that were assassinated because they had an agenda that ran afoul Satan's program.

The Devil is a murderer and the father of lies. Can we expect his people on earth to behave any differently? Donald Trump is resisting the world government. If he is elected president, only time will tell if he is allowed to live or murdered like his predecessors. This is a message that will shatter your faith in governments and show that Jesus Christ is our only hope.

Satan has a diabolical plan for mankind and it culminates with the Antichrist and a mark of loyalty imposed upon humanity. We can have supernatural peace in the midst of crisis and Pastor John challenges you to make sure that you are informed and walking in truth.

RLJ-1540 -- MARCH 20, 2016

From the Desk of John Torell

