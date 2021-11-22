Germany isn't "doing it again".The "Dark City" "globalists" have been and are now DOING IT to Germany as they always have been.It's not that they haven't "learned their lesson yet".They are under Attack from these luciferians. They did it to Rome also.Germany had 30 MILLION people murdered right next door to them in Russia back then.Remember that. What if 33 MILLION white Christians where murdered in Canada? Shouldnt our country ACT against that??! WHAT is so hard about this.This is In response to podcast HRR Nov 22 , Media Provokes Race War Against Whites,at minute 57:30. Mike is my favorite news person but he absolutely baffles me on this.HOW can a man who is SO SMART...NOT be aware that it is a ancient tribe that is GENOCIDING Whites and their DESTROYING countries?? See Barbra Lerner Spectre. Watch Europa:The Last Battle and Hellstorm. General Patton say,We have defeated the wrong enemy". We are not racists.We are just studying HISTORY and THIS is where it has LED us.It's SO OBVIOUS to us.Also see KnowMoreNews on Bitchute. You've been programmed people.So we been lied to about practically everything but oh we werent lied to a smidget about WW2.Ya sure then ok. Thank you.